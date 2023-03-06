4 Palestinians hurt as Israeli forces raid Jericho in West Bank

Four Palestinians were injured in an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jericho on Monday, according to local media.

Israeli forces raided the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho, triggering clashes with angry residents during which soldiers used live fire and tear gas canisters, the state news agency Wafa reported.

More than 30 Palestinians suffered temporary asphyxiation from tear gas fired by Israeli forces, the Palestine Voice radio said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army also said its forces rounded up 14 Palestinians in raids across the West Bank.

The Israeli army plans to demolish a house of a Palestinian in Aqbat Jabr refugee camp accused by the military of involvement in an attack in which a settler was killed last month.

At least 68 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures. Fourteen Israelis have also been killed in attacks during the same period.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.