Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces shot and killed a 15-year-old boy in the occupied West Bank on Thursday and seriously wounded another child, said the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Israeli forces raided the eastern entrance to the West Bank village of Azzun near the town of Qalqilya, according to eyewitnesses, which led to violence between Palestinians and Israeli troops.

The ministry said that Mohammed Saleem, 15, was shot by Israeli forces in the back with a live bullet and later died at a hospital, while another child was seriously wounded by a bullet that hit his chest.

Israeli forces also wounded a Palestinian teen in the hand.

Since the beginning of 2023, 68 Palestinians have been killed from gunfire by Israeli forces and Jewish settlers in the occupied territories.