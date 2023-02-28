Taliban claim killing key Daesh/ISIS leader in Afghanistan

The Afghan Taliban claimed that their forces killed the intelligence and military chief of Daesh/ISIS in the capital Kabul who was behind the attacks on diplomatic missions, mosques, and other targets in the country.

In a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that two Daesh/ISIS militants, including Qari Fateh, were killed during an operation in Kabul on Monday night.

Fateh previously served in different positions, including as military leader, of the terrorist group in Afghanistan.

Mujahid said that he was the mastermind of attacks on diplomatic missions, mosques, and other targets in Kabul.

A recent operation by the Afghan forces also resulted in the death of 3 Daesh/ISIS members, Mujahid said, adding a number of foreign nationals planning deadly attacks were also detained.

In December last year, Pakistan's chargé d'affaires to Afghanistan Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani survived an attack on the country's embassy in Kabul while his security guard got injured.

In January, Mujahid claimed that the Taliban forces killed at least eight Daesh/ISIS militants who were involved in attacks on Pakistan's Embassy and on a hotel where Chinese nationals were staying.

Earlier, in September 2022, at least two Russian Embassy staff and a civilian were killed while 10 others were wounded in a suicide attack in Kabul.

Last year, the Daesh/ISIS terrorists targeted the Taliban's religious seminaries, mosques, educational institutions, and foreign missions in Kabul and other parts of the country.