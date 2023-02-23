US 'deeply concerned' by deaths, injuries in Israeli West Bank raid

The US is "deeply concerned" by an Israeli raid on the occupied West Bank city of Nablus that killed at least 10 Palestinians and injured over 100 others, the State Department said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Ned Price said the Biden administration wishes "a speedy recovery to those injured and our hearts go out to the families of the innocent bystanders who were killed today" and voiced concern that the "raid could set back efforts aimed at restoring calm for both Israelis and Palestinians."

"We recognize the very real security concerns facing Israel. At the same time, we are deeply concerned by the large number of injuries and the loss of civilian lives," Price told reporters.

"Today's events further underscore the urgent need for both sides to work together to improve the security situation in the West Bank. We also call on all parties to desist from actions that inflame tensions, such as incitement to violence, evictions of families from their homes, demolitions, settlement advancements and the legalization of outposts," he added.

Earlier, at least 10 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire during a military raid in Nablus, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. There were a total of 102 other people who were injured, including six critically.

According to witnesses, Israeli army forces raided Nablus and surrounded a house in the Old City, triggering an exchange of fire with gunmen. Explosions were also heard in the city. Israeli forces have repeatedly carried out raids in Nablus in search of members of the Lions' Den group, which emerged in the West Bank last year.

Israel accuses the group of carrying out deadly attacks on Israeli targets.