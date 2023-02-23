Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza Strip: Report

Israel on Thursday launched airstrikes on targets in the Gaza Strip after rockets were fired from the territory into Israel, according to local media based on Israeli statements.

Citing the army Spokesperson Unit, the Jerusalem Post daily reported that the Israeli army hit a facility for weapons manufacturing belonging to Palestinian group Hamas early Thursday.

Six rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, and most of them were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system on Wednesday, it added.

Israeli forces raided Nablus in the northern West Bank from several points earlier Wednesday.

Surrounding a house in the historic Old City, the soldiers used live bullets against Palestinians protesting the raid, killing at least 11 civilians, including a child, and injuring more than 100.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Wednesday that Israeli forces have killed 62 Palestinians since the start of the year.