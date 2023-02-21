UN SECURITY COUNCIL VOICES DISMAY OVER ISRAELS SETTLEMENT POLICIES

The UN Security Council has expressed "deep concern and dismay" over Israel's plans to expand its settlements in Palestine, in what is the body's first presidential statement on the Palestinian question in years.



The members of the UN's most powerful body expressed "their strong opposition to all unilateral measures that impede peace," according to a press release published Monday.



Those measures include "Israeli construction and expansion of settlements, confiscation of Palestinians' land and the 'legalization' of settlement outposts, demolition of Palestinians' homes and displacement of Palestinian civilians."



In the statement, the 15-nation council also "reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the vision of a two-State solution where two democratic States, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders."



Israel condemned the Security Council statement and particularly the US, its closest ally and a permanent member on the UN Security Council, over its release.



"This unilateral declaration should never have been made and the United States should never have joined it," the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.



The statement denied "the right of the Jews to live in their historic homeland," Netanyahu's office said.



Israel gained control of the West Bank and East Jerusalem, among other territories, during the 1967 Six-Day War. Around 600,000 Israelis currently reside in more than 200 settlements there. The Palestinians claim the territories for an independent state of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital.



Last week, the Israeli government announced it would retroactively legalize nine settlements in the West Bank following two fatal attacks carried out by Palestinians over two weeks.

