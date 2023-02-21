Netanyahu blasts UN settlements censure as denying Jews’ ‘historic’ rights, slams US- Al Arabiya

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decried on Monday the UN Security Council statement which strongly opposed Israel's continued expansion of settlement activities, considering it equivalent to denying Jews' "historic" rights, and faulting the US for supporting it.

The UNSC presidential statement, agreed by consensus of all 15 member countries, strongly opposed all of Israel's construction and expansion of settlements on occupied Palestinian territories.

It also opposed "confiscation of Palestinians' land, and the 'legalization' of settlement outposts, demolition of Palestinians' homes and displacement of Palestinian civilians."

Netanyahu's office issued a severe statement saying that the UNSC statement was "one-sided" and that it "denies the rights of Jews to live in our historic homeland."

He went on to say the UNSC "fails to mention the Palestinian attacks in Jerusalem in which 10 Israeli civilians were murdered, ignores the Palestinian Authority's grotesque pay-for-slay policy, which subsidizes the murder of Jews, and belittles the evil of antisemitism, which has resulted in the slaughter of millions."

Netanyahu singled-out Israel's closest ally, the US, in a rare criticism: "The statement should never have been made and the US should never have joined it."

















