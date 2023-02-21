Israel arrests dozens of Palestinians across West Bank

Israeli army forces rounded up 27 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, according to a local NGO.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoner Society NGO said 15 of the detainees were arrested in al-Fawar refugee camp in Hebron city.

The NGO estimated that 950 Palestinians were detained by the Israeli army since the start of this year.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.



