Blinken reiterates US’ support for 2-state solution between Palestinians, Israelis

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated support for a two-state solution on Saturday between Palestinian and Israel, according to a statement.

Blinken said the US supports "a negotiated two-state solution and opposition to policies that endanger its viability" during a telephone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He also underscored "the urgent need for Israelis and Palestinians to take steps that restore calm and strong opposition to unilateral measures that would further escalate tensions," said State Department spokesman Ned Price

The diplomat and prime minister "also discussed broader regional challenges, including the threats posed by Iran" and Blinken underscored the US' "ironclad commitment to Israel's security."

The call came amid recent violence between Palestinians and Israelis.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate that 650,000 settlers are living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank, including in occupied East Jerusalem.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal.