Iran arrests 2 foreigners for allegedly causing 'insecurity'

Iranian authorities have detained two foreign nationals for allegedly undermining security in southeastern region of Sistan and Baluchestan, according to local media on Thursday.

According to a report by state news agency IRNA, the two foreigners allegedly "played an important role in the creation of an atmosphere of insecurity" in the province.

The report also said that a new plan had been put into practice to ensure security in Sistan and Baluchestan.

Other foreign nationals were also detained in the region for being in the country illegally but have yet to be charged, according to the same source.

In late September, more than 40 people were killed in clashes with police after an armed group of protesters stormed a police station in the Sistan and Baluchestan province.

In a bid to restore order, the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei recently sent a delegation to Sistan and Baluchestan for talks with various tribal groups.

Tribal leaders called for a judicial probe into recent incidents, as well as efforts to address socioeconomic problems in a province that has long complained of neglect and discrimination from authorities.