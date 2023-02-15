Iraq to dispatch fuel to Syria, Türkiye after earthquake disaster

Iraq will dispatch 60,000 tons of fuel oil to neighboring Syria following last week's deadly earthquakes that killed thousands.

In a statement, the Iraqi government said the aid shipment will be delivered to the Syrian side through Al-Mikhtaf area in the Iraqi territorial waters.

The statement said the aid shipment aims to help Syria overcome the impact of the deadly earthquakes.

The Iraqi government also said it will provide Türkiye with 30,000 tons of fuel oil in solidarity with Ankara following the earthquake disaster.

At least 3,688 people were killed in Syria and over 14,749 injured in two powerful earthquakes centered in southern Türkiye on Feb. 6.

In Türkiye, the earthquakes killed at least 35,418 people and injured 105,505 others, according to the latest official figures.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaraş province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Şanlıurfa.























