Palestinian injured from Israeli fire dies two years later

A young Palestinian died Tuesday of wounds he sustained from Israeli army fire in the West Bank two years ago, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said Rasmi Abu Aram, 25, had been shot and critically injured by Israeli forces in the town of Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, in January 2021.

Abu Aram was paralyzed, lost a leg and suffered lung problems before he breathed his last on Tuesday, the ministry said.

After his injury in 2021, the European Union called on Israel to investigate his shooting and bring perpetrators to justice.

His death brings to two the number of Palestinians who lost their lives to Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old Palestinian teenager died earlier Tuesday of his wounds from Israeli fire during a military raid in Faraa refugee camp, south of Tubas city.

According to Palestinian figures, at least 49 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire, including 11 minors, since the start of this year.