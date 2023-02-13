Türkiye condemns Israeli move to legalize 9 settlement outposts in occupied West Bank

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned Israel's decision to legalize nine settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank.

"We condemn the decisions announced by the Israeli authorities yesterday to legalize and expand the illegal settlements of nine settlement outposts in the West Bank, which are considered illegal even under Israeli law," the ministry said in a statement.

Emphasizing that the unilateral moves further escalated tensions in the region, the ministry pointed to recent "extremely worrying developments and increasing civilian casualties in the West Bank" that have caused serious harm to the basis for lasting peace.

"We call on Israel to end these steps, which may trigger a new spiral of violence in the region, which are contrary to international law and established UN parameters," it added.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal.











