Palestine condemns Israeli move to legalize 9 outposts in West Bank

The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Monday condemned an Israeli decision to legalize nine settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli Cabinet late Sunday approved the legalization of the nine outposts upon a request from National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the decision in a statement, listing the illegal outposts as Avigayil, Beit Hogla, Givat Harel, Givat Arnon, Mitzpe Yehuda, Malachei Hashalom, Asahel, Sde Boaz and Shacharit.

According to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, the decision to legalize the illegal outposts came in response to a Palestinian car-ramming attack in the Ramot settlement in Jerusalem on Saturday, in which three Israelis were killed.

In a statement, PA spokesman Nabil Abu Rudainah termed the Israeli decision as a "disregard of American and Arab efforts" and a "provocation to the Palestinian people."

"All unilateral measures are rejected in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy and bilateral agreements," he said.

The Palestinian spokesman warned that "there will be no security and stability in the region without the establishment of the Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its capital."

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal.