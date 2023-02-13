NATO in 'strong solidarity' with quake-hit Türkiye: Jens Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed Monday the military alliance's "strong solidarity" with Türkiye after two earthquakes killed more than 31,000 people last week.

"Our thoughts remain with the Turkish people following last week's devastating earthquakes," Stoltenberg said at a press conference in Brussels.

"Thousands of emergency response personnel from the NATO allies have been supporting the relief efforts, including with search and rescue teams, firefighters, medical personnel, and seismic experts."

He announced that the alliance and its members have agreed "to deploy shelter facilities to help accommodate people displaced by the earthquakes."

"We stand in strong solidarity with our ally Türkiye," Stoltenberg said.

Asked about the possible installation date of these shelters in Türkiye, Stoltenberg said it will be "as soon as possible."

"I am not able to give you an exact date, but allies and NATO are working hard to deliver as much support as quickly as possible," he explained.

The NATO chief added that the organization also provided support in terms of transportation.

"I think it is important both to make sure that we get support quickly but also to ensure that we actually are able to stay," he said, and stressed that the earthquakes will have long-term consequences.

Stoltenberg reiterated his condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

More than 31,600 people have died and over 80,000 others injured in two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, according to the latest official figures.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaraş province, have impacted some 13 million people across 10 Turkish provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.