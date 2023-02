More than 4,300 people reported dead in northwest Syria from quake as of Feb 12 - U.N.

More than 4,300 people were dead and more than 7,600 others were injured in northwest Syria as of Feb. 12 following the deadly earthquake and aftershocks in neighbouring Türkiye, the UN office for humanitarian affairs (OCHA) said in a statement on Monday.

Rescue workers in Syria's opposition-held northwest zones have revealed a lower toll as of Friday, and are anticipating announcing higher toll in the hours ahead.