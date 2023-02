At least 11 people, mostly civilians, were killed in an attack in central Syria blamed on the Daesh group, a war monitor said Sunday.

The Daesh group "attacked about 75 people on Saturday while they were collecting truffles in the Palmyra area, in the eastern countryside of Homs", the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The attack killed "10 civilians, including a woman, and a member of the (Syrian) regime forces," it said, adding that others remain missing.