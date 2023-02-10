Israel’s Ashkenazi chief rabbi asks rescue teams in Türkiye to continue efforts on Shabbat

Israeli Defence Forces' members and a Turkish rescue team's members move a rescued 14-year-old girl from under the rubble, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023.(Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)

Israel's Ashkenazi chief rabbi on Thursday called on Israeli rescue teams to continue their rescue work in quake-hit regions of Türkiye on Shabbat, the Jewish holy day of rest which runs from sunset on Friday to sunset on Saturday.

"A dreadful tragedy occurred this week in Turkey. A severe earthquake hit many cities and a large number of buildings collapsed upon their residents. Rescue operations have been ongoing for several days," David Lau said in a statement.

"Wherever there is any chance of saving lives and finding survivors, the rescue teams must continue its activities," he added.

Shabbat is considered a holy day of rest during which all forms of work is expressly forbidden.

A field hospital established by Israeli forces in Kahramanmaras, the epicenter of the disaster, will also continue to work in its usual format and will provide all medical assistance to the victims of the earthquakes in which over 18,000 people have died.

Israel joined earthquake relief efforts in Türkiye with 450 personnel.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes struck 10 provinces on Monday, affecting more than 13 million people. Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors.