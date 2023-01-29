News Middle East Over 500 dead since start of unrest in Iran - activists

Over 500 dead since start of unrest in Iran - activists

At least 527 people have been killed in Iran since the beginning of the anti-government demonstrations more than four months ago, said a report by the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency on Sunday.



Among them were 71 minors and 70 members of the police and other security forces, according to the group's tally.



In total, nearly 20,000 people have been arrested. More than a hundred of them are facing death sentences. Several demonstrators have already been executed.



The wave of nationwide demonstrations were triggered by the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini on September 16, 2022. The Iranian Kurd was arrested by the so-called moral police for violating the Islamic dress code in force in Iran.



The report said protests have spread to 160 cities outside the capital Tehran.



The Iranian authorities have not yet provided information on the total number of deaths and arrests.







