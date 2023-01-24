The Kuwaiti government resigns 3 months after its formation

On Monday, the Kuwaiti government headed by Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah submitted its resignation to Crown Prince Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

This resignation comes in the wake of a crisis with the National Assembly over the background of what is known as populist laws and its refusal to make any pledges in this regard, in addition to the parliament's failure to withdraw two interpellations of the ministers of finance and state for cabinet affairs who were supposed to lead the parliament session tomorrow.

The official Kuwaiti News Agency reported that the cabinet was informed (during today's meeting) that the government's letter of resignation had been submitted to the Crown Prince, without further details.

It is expected that the Crown Prince will be informed of the resignation, and he will either issue a decision to reject it, or accept it and continue as a caretaker until another nomination.

It is noteworthy that the resignation of this current government comes only 3 months after its formation.



