Monitor: At least 10 dead in building collapse in war-torn Syria

At least 10 people were killed in a collapse of a building in war-torn Syria, a monitoring group reported on Sunday.



The overnight collapse of the five-floor building occurred in the Kurdish-controlled Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights added.



At least 30 people were living in the building and most of them are believed to be still stuck under the rubble, the watchdog said.



Rescuers pulled out a 15-year-boy alive from under the debris while the search is ongoing for other survivors, the Britain-based observatory said.



The authorities have not yet made any official comment on the report.



A deadly civil war has been raging in Syria since 2011.



