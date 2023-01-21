Lebanon opposition lawmakers stage sit-in to demand new president

Independent lawmakers in Lebanon are staging a sit-in at Parliament to pile pressure on dominant factions to elect a new president nearly three months since the post fell vacant with the country in the throes of an economic crisis, Reuters reports.

"We're staying in an open session until further notice," lawmaker Najat Saliba told Reuters by telephone on Friday, a day after the sit-in began.

She is one of 13 independents elected last year in an election that otherwise left the 128-seat Parliament in the grip of long-dominant sectarian factions that will ultimately determine the fate of the presidency.

In a video filmed in darkness on Thursday evening, she said, "We are here to implement the Constitution … remaining in the Parliament until we elect a president."

Lebanon has had neither a president nor a fully empowered cabinet since Michel Aoun's term ended in October, further complicating the path out of a financial meltdown left to fester by the ruling elite since 2019.





