Iraq receives 140 families from Al-Hol refugee camp in N.Syria

Iraqi authorities have received 140 families from the Al-Hol camp in northern Syria, which is run by the YPG/PKK terror group, according to local sources.

"The Iraqi authorities took the 140 families to the Al-Jada'a camp in (Iraq's northern) Nineveh Governorate, most of whom were women and children," sources told Anadolu.

Iraqi authorities confirmed the arrival of the families -- a total of 550 people -- to the Al-Jada'a camp.

The Al-Hol camp includes thousands of displaced families, with most of them families of Daesh/ISIS terror group members that fled Iraq after 2017, following the restoration of Iraq's Mosul and other areas from the control of the organization members.

Iraqis reject the return of the families of Daesh/ISIS members involved in killing civilians in the governorates of Nineveh, Salah al-Din, Kirkuk, and Anbar during the terror group's control of those areas in 2014-2017.