3 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

Three Palestinians lost their lives to Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said two young men were killed in an Israeli attack in the town of Jaba', south of Jenin city.

The state news agency Wafa said Israeli forces opened fire on a vehicle in the town, killing two and injuring a third Palestinian.

It remains unclear why Israeli forces opened fire on the car.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old Palestinian died of wounds he sustained from Israeli army fire west of Jenin earlier this month.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the report.

According to Palestinian figures, 12 Palestinians, including three children, have been killed by Israeli fire since the beginning of this year.





















