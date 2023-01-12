Palestinian killed by Israeli fire north of Jerusalem

A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces during a military raid Thursday in the Qalandia refugee camp, north of East Jerusalem, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said Samir Awni Harbi Aslan, 41, died after he was shot in the chest by Israeli forces.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli forces raided the camp and searched a number of houses, triggering clashes with angry residents.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the report.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem amid repeated Israeli raids to detain what they call "wanted Palestinians" or to demolish Palestinian homes. The raids often spark clashes with Palestinians, also causing fatalities.