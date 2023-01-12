Iran suspends execution of protester for retrial

The Iranian judiciary have suspended the execution of a protester for a retrial, according to local media.

A request for the retrial of Mohammed Boroghani, who was sentenced to death, will be examined, the judiciary-affiliated Mizan News said.

Boroghani's execution was postponed until the Supreme Court rules on his request for a retrial, the report said.

Boroghani was convicted by Iranian authorities of multiple counts, including attacking and injuring a security guard, disturbing public order and declaring war against the state.

He was sentenced to death on Oct. 29 and the verdict was upheld by the Supreme Court.

Iran has been rocked by sweeping protests in recent months sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody in mid-September.

More than a dozen protesters have so far been sentenced to death in connection with the violence-marred protests and four have already been executed.





