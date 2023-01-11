Taliban report deaths after blast outside Foreign Ministry in Kabul

An explosion on Wednesday outside the Afghan Foreign Ministry in Kabul resulted in an unknown number of casualties, ministry spokesman Zia Ahmad Takal told dpa.



An unverified picture of the incident shows several bodies lying on the street at the blast scene.



Takal said the exact number of those killed and wounded was unclear.



Other reports suggested that at least one more explosion was heard following the initial blast.



Kabul police said investigative teams were at the scene.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.



Just 10 days ago, DAESH claimed responsibility for a bombing at the gate of the Kabul Military Airport that killed and wounded several people.



Following the Taliban's return to power in August 2021, DAESH has intensified its attacks in Afghanistan, mainly targeting religious minorities, Taliban members as well as foreign diplomatic centres.



