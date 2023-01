Israel releases Palestinian inmate Karim Younis after 40 years in jail

Israeli authorities on Thursday released a Palestinian prisoner after 40 years in jail, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Society.

Karim Younis from the town of Ara in northern Israel was arrested on Jan. 6, 1983, and was sentenced to life, which was later set for 40 years.

He was charged with being a member of the banned Fatah movement at the time, and "possession of weapons" and "killing an Israeli soldier."

Younis is a member of the Central Committee of Fatah led by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

During his detention, he authored two books in Arabic-one in 1990 called The Political Reality in Israel, and the other in 1993 titled The Ideological Struggle and Settlement.