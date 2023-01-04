EU criticizes Jerusalem holy site visit by Israeli minister

The European Union has criticized the visit by Israel's new security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, to a contested holy site in Jerusalem.



"I would like to recall the importance of preserving the status quo of the holy sites," a spokesman for EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said in Brussels on Wednesday. "We as the European Union are concerned about the actions that go against this."



Tensions, as well as casualties, had already risen dangerously in recent weeks, the spokesperson said. It was important not to contribute to an escalation, he said. "De-escalation is the word of the day, de-escalation is the order of the day." He said the EU was calling on all parties to exercise restraint.



Ben-Gvir had visited the site in Jerusalem known as the Temple Mount to Jews and the Noble Sanctuary to Muslims on Tuesday despite warnings.