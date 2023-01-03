Israel’s Netanyahu packs security cabinet with loyalists

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday announced the formation of a high-level security cabinet authorized to take decisions on war and security matters.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said the 11-member security cabinet will be headed by Netanyahu.

The security cabinet includes eight members from Netanyahu's Likud Party. They are Defense Minister Yoav Galant, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, Transportation Minister Miri Regev, Energy Minister Yisrael Katz, and Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter.

The remaining three seats were given to members of Netanyahu's coalition government -- Interior and Health Minister Aryeh Deri, who heads the Shas Party, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich who heads the National Religious Party and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir of the Jewish Strength Party.

Last week, a new Israeli government headed by Netanyahu was sworn in, in coalition with right-wing parties following the November elections in Israel.