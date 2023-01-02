Israeli soldiers kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli soldiers are pictured in the Palestinian village of Kafr Dan in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, on January 2, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Israeli forces killed at least two Palestinians, including a teenager, and injured eight others near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, according to local media reports early on Monday.

Hospital director Samir Atiyya said one of the eight injured was in severe condition due to gunfire opened by Israeli forces in a raid on Kafr Dan village northwest of the city, reported state news agency Wafa.

Of the two victims, 21-year-old Muhammad Samir Khushiye was shot in the chest and 17-year-old Fuad Mahmud Ahmed Abid in the abdomen, he added.

Israeli troops raided the village to demolish the home of one of its late Palestinian residents, Abdurrahman Hani Abid, reported Wafa, noting that clashes broke out between soldiers and young people during the operation.

The troops also detained Abdurrahman's brother Mahir Abid, added the report.

The Fatah movement announced that a funeral ceremony would be held in front of the Jenin State Hospital on Tuesday for the Khushiye and Abid.

Last year alone, Israeli forces killed more than 220 Palestinians, including 168 in the occupied West Bank and 52 in the Gaza Strip, according to data from Palestinian authorities, civil society organizations, and the UN. Of the total, 48 were children.

Israeli authorities also injured more than 9,000 Palestinians, demolished 950 of their homes, and confiscated 113,435 acres of land in the region.





















