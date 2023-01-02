7,000 Palestinians detained by Israel in 2022: NGOs

Israeli security forces detain a Palestinian at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem on August 11, 2019. (AFP File Photo)

Israeli forces rounded up around 7,000 Palestinians in 2022, according to local human rights groups.

"The detainees included 882 children and 172 women," said a report co-authorized by the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Prisoners' Affairs, Palestinian Prisoner Society, Addameer Association for Prisoner Care and Human Rights, and Wadi Hilweh Center.

Jerusalem saw the highest number of arrests with around 3,000 Palestinians detained by Israeli forces, while 106 people were arrested in Gaza, mostly fishermen.

According to the report, a total of 2,409 Palestinians were held in 2022 under Israel's policy of administrative detention without trial or charge.

Around 600 children were also placed under house arrest by Israeli forces last year, it added.

"All types of weapons were used during the arrests, including live fire, sniffer dogs and intimidation," the report said.

According to Palestinian figures, there are 4,700 Palestinians held in Israeli jails by the end of 2022, including 29 female prisoners, 150 minors, approximately 850 administrative detainees, 15 journalists and five lawmakers.





















