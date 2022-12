French President Emmanuel Macron called on Lebanon Friday to "get rid" of politicians who have for months blocked sweeping reforms vital to bailing out its stricken economy.

"The problem with Lebanon is that we must solve people's problems and get rid of those who cannot do it," Macron said, referring to the country's entrenched political class.

"Lebanon must change its leadership," he said in an interview with three media outlets including Lebanon's Annahar newspaper.