Palestinian killed by Israeli army in northern West Bank

A Palestinian was killed and five others were wounded Thursday by the Israeli army in the northern West Bank.

"The young man, Ahmad Atef Daraghmeh, 23, was shot dead by the Israeli army during a raid on the city of Nablus," the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

According to the agency, Daraghmeh was a football player on the Thaqafi Tulkarm team originally from the city of Tubas.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that a large group of Israeli military forces stormed the site known as Joseph's Tomb, east of Nablus, to secure settlers' access to perform Talmudic prayers.

Clashes broke out between dozens of Palestinians and the Israeli army, eyewitnesses added.

The religious site, which Jews call Joseph's Tomb, has long been a flashpoint for violence.

Jews say the site is the burial place of the biblical patriarch Joseph. Muslims, however, challenge this assertion, saying an Islamic cleric-Sheikh Yussef Dawiqat-was buried at the site two centuries ago.













