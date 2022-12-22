News Middle East Netanyahu forms right-wing religious governing coalition in Israel

Netanyahu forms right-wing religious governing coalition in Israel

Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu announced late Wednesday that he had completed forming a new government with his allies in the right-wing camp, minutes before the end of the mandate given to him to accomplish the task.

Israel's designated prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has succeeded in forming a right-wing religious government coalition, in what will be the first ruling alliance in the country's history to include parties from the far-right spectrum.



The leader of the right-wing conservative Likud party informed President Isaac Herzog of the new government on Wednesday evening shortly before a key deadline to form a governing coalition was due to expire.



Netanyahu completed his comeback seven weeks after the elections left a complicated parliamentary landscape out of which to craft a government.



Netanyahu, who was prime minister from 1996 to 1999 and then again from 2009 to 2021, led his Likud party to take the greatest number of seats in November's elections, the country's fifth in four years.



However, with only 32 seats, Likud needed coalition partners to get a 61-seat majority in the Knesset.



For the first time in Israel's history, far-right parties will be part of a governing coalition, as Netanyahu's Likud party has teamed up with the extreme right-wing Religious Zionist party and two other ultra-religious parties to get 64 seats.



The new right-wing alliance has promised to pass changes to legal procedures that would be advantageous to Netanyahu, who is in the midst of a corruption trial.



Netanyahu's return to power comes after an eight-party coalition led by former prime minister Naftali Bennett fell apart in June after losing its majority after only 12 months. Subsequently, Foreign Minister Lapid took over as head of government.



Lapid's liberal There is a Future Party came second in the election to the Likud Party with 24 seats.



The chairperson of the Religious Zionist Party, Bezalel Smotrich, already announced sweeping changes ahead of the vote, including a weakening of the judicial system which could potentially lead to a repeal of Netanyahu's proceedings.



Smotrich is also considered an ardent supporter of settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank. His party is expected to be given far-reaching influence in the administration of the West Bank and is seeking the legalization of further settlements.



The new government is also looking to introduce a so-called override clause. This would allow a majority of the Knesset to pass laws even if the Supreme Court deems them illegal.



Experts have warned that such a move would de facto abolish the division of powers and put Israel's democracy at risk. In the past, the right-wing religious camp has repeatedly accused the court of activism and interference in political decisions.









