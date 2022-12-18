Hamas threatens to capture Israeli soldiers amid deadlock on prisoner swap

Palestinian group Hamas on Sunday threatened to capture more Israeli soldiers amid a deadlock in talks for a prisoner swap.

"The decision to capture more Israeli soldiers is still valid and under implementation in light of the occupation's intransigence on the prisoner swap issue," Abu Ubaidah, a spokesman for Hamas' armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said in statements cited by local media.

"The enemy will regret… and all options are open in this file," he warned.

Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, is believed to hold four Israelis, two of whom were captured following the 2014 Israeli offensive on the seaside territory. Two other Israelis are believed to have been held after they entered Gaza under unclear circumstances.

Last week, Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya al-Sinwar set an ultimatum for Israel to reach a prisoner swap deal.

The Palestinian group demands the release of Palestinians in Israeli prisons in exchange for Israelis in captivity.

At least 4,500 Palestinians are held by Israel, according to Palestinian estimates.