Libya rejects Egypt’s decision on demarcation of maritime borders

Libya on Friday rejected a Dec. 11 decision by Egypt to demarcate maritime borders.

"This demarcation is unjust because it was unilaterally announced, it violates Libya's territorial integrity and the principles of good faith and respect for sovereignty," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The delimitation of the borders between the two countries must take place by mutual agreement through negotiations that guarantee the interests of both parties and respect the principle of equality", it added.



