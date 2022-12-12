Palestine calls for international probe into girl’s killing by Israel

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday called for an international investigation into the killing of a Palestinian girl by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

Jana Zakarneh, 16, died on Sunday after being shot by Israeli forces during a military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin.

Shtayyeh termed the girl's killing as "another crime to be added to the horrifying crimes committed by occupation forces against children."

The Palestinian premier called on UN Special Representative Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba, "to investigate the Israeli crimes against children and place Israel on the UN list of shame." Gamba is currently on a visit to the Palestinian territories.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry, for its part, held Israel fully responsible for the raid caused the Palestinian girl's death.

The ministry called on the United States and the international community to take "an effective position to force Israel to halt this criminal escalation"

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.