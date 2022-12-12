Iran carries out second execution linked to Mahsa Amini protests

Iran on Monday carried out the second execution linked to nearly three months of protests, the judicial news agency Mizan reported.

"Majidreza Rahnavard, who was sentenced to death on November 29 for killing two security guards with a knife and wounding four others," was executed in public in Mashhad, the report said.



The man allegedly murdered two members of the notorious Basij paramilitary militia with a knife during protests in November. The court had accused him of "waging war against God."





Last week, Iranian authorities executed rapper Mohsen Shekari. He had been accused by Iranian authorities of assaulting a security guard with a weapon, inciting terror and blocking a road.



Human rights activists estimate that at least 470 protesters have been killed and more than 18,000 arrested during the protests that have rocked the country since mid-September.



At least 25 protesters are reportedly on the Iranian judiciary's death list - two of whom have now been executed.



The unrest was triggered by the death of an Iranian Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, on September 16. She died in police custody after being

