Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian man was fatally shot Wednesday by Israeli security forces, according to authorities.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Israeli soldiers killed Mujahed Mahmoud Hamed, 32, near Silwad in eastern Ramallah.

The Israeli army said it received a report that a car had opened fire on a military post near the Israeli settlement of Ofra in the vicinity of Ramallah.

The army added that soldiers responded by shooting at the vehicle.

According to Israeli public broadcaster KAN, soldiers chased the car, which fled toward the Palestinian village of Ayn Yabrud and shot the person inside the vehicle.

Witnesses said that after the incident Israeli forces set up checkpoints and blocked several roads, isolating villages and towns in eastern Ramallah from the rest of the city.