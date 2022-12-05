Syrian regime forces open fire on civilian protesters

A handout picture released by the Suwayda 24 news site shows demonstrators rallying to protest deteriorating living conditions in front of the Suwaida governorate building in the eponymous southern Syrian city, on December 4, 2022. (AFP)

Syrian forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad opened fire Sunday on civilian demonstrators, killing one and wounding four others.

Protests reportedly broke out in the southwestern city of As-Suwayda, which is under the Assad regime's authority, over the high cost of living, corruption, inadequate living conditions and the lack of security in the country's south.

The protesters were seen in footage on social media approaching the As-Suwayda Governorate building while yelling "Destroy the Assad government!"

Security forces rammed protesters with an armored truck, after which some demonstrators flipped it over and it caught fire.

Some of the protesters stormed the governor's office and removed a poster of Assad and later set tires on fire.

One person was killed and four others were injured when security forces opened fire to disperse the protestors, according to information gathered from local sources.

A police officer was also killed, according to the Assad regime's Interior Ministry.