Israeli president arrives in UAE for official visit

Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrived in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Monday for an official visit.

Herzog was welcomed at the airport by Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

According to his office, the Israeli president will give a speech to the Abu Dhabi Space Debate, which opened earlier Monday in the Emirati capital.

Herzog will also meet with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan during his visit to the Gulf country.

On Sunday, the Israeli president visited Bahrain for his first state visit to the country.

The UAE and Bahrain signed US-sponsored agreements to establish diplomatic relations with Israel in September 2020. The move was followed later by Sudan and Morocco.

