Activists in Iran call three days of nationwide protests and strikes

Iranian activists have called for a new wave of protests starting Monday with the aim of inflicting economic damage to the Tehran, which has been beset by nationwide unrest for more than two months.



Citizens were asked to refrain from shopping over the next three days in order to prevent circulation of money in the Iranian banking system.



As many shops as possible, especially in the economic centres such as bazaars in big cities, should remain closed up until Wednesday, according to activists.



Iran has been rocked by nationwide protests since the death of Masha Amini, who was arrested by the country's morality police for violating Iran's strict dress code for women. A few strands of hair were said to have been visible under her headscarf, also known as a hijab.



She died in police custody a few days after her arrest in mid-September.



The call for new protests comes as the Iranian leadership reportedly decided to disband the morality police, according to Iran's attorney general Mohammed Jafar Montazeri.



However, observers largely consider this an attempt to appease protesters in light of the planned three-day demonstrations.



