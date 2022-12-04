Israeli army bombs Hamas sites in Gaza

 Contact Us
"The warplanes attacked a weapons workshop, which is a significant center where rockets belonging to the Hamas are produced," Army spokesman Avichay Adraee wrote on Twitter.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published December 04,2022
The Israeli army bombed two sites Sunday belonging to the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip with no casualties reported, according to an Israeli official.

Warplanes also targeted a tunnel belonging to Hamas in southern Gaza, said Adraee.

"The attack was in response to the firing of rocket towards Israel on Saturday evening," he said, adding that the bombing damaged several buildings in Gaza.

Hamas responded to the attacks by firing surface-to-air missiles, Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the movement, said in a statement.