Herzog becomes first Israeli president to visit Bahrain

Israeli President Isaac Herzog left for a state visit to Bahrain on Sunday, marking the first visit of an Israeli head of state to the Gulf state.



Herzog's office said the president is travelling at the invitation of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa alongside a delegation of industry and business representatives.



Herzog said before his departure that the visit was "another historic step in the relations between Israel and Arab states."



On Monday, he will be a guest of the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan. The meeting is expected to include talks on cooperation in the space sector.



In 2020, the Emirates and Bahrain were the first Gulf states to sign an agreement to establish diplomatic relations with Israel. The rapprochement is primarily directed against Shiite Iran, which the Emirates see as an arch-enemy.



Until then, only the neighbouring countries Egypt and Jordan had maintained diplomatic relations with Israel.







