Causalties reported in two Jerusalem explosions: officials

At least 1 person was dead and more than 10 people were wounded in two separate explosions targeting bus stations in Jerusalem Wednesday, security and medical officials said.

An explosion at a station at the exit from Jerusalem wounded 12 people, two of them critically, and a separate blast at another station a short distance away demolished a bus and wounded three, the hospitals treating the casualties said.

One person later died from the injuries, according to the reports.

The cause of the explosion is not yet clear.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN said the blast was caused by an explosive device in a bag. It, however, did not provide any further details.