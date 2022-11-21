Palestine warns of rising Israeli assaults on Palestinians

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday warned against a rise in Israeli assaults amid negotiations to form the upcoming government in Israel.

"If the negotiations to form the government in Israel are based on who builds more settlements, who makes it easier to shoot more at us, and who wants to confiscate more of our land, then it is preparing to declare war on us," Shtayyeh said at a Cabinet meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

The Palestinian premier appealed to the international community to reject the Israeli policies "to make Israel pay the price for this systematic policy of aggression against our people."

Shtayyeh cited that more than 40 Palestinian children were killed and over 750 detained by Israeli forces since the start of 2022.

There was no comment from the Israeli authorities on Shtayyeh's statements.

Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu is in the process of consulting with extremist and right-wing parties to form the upcoming government. These parties are notorious for their incitement against Palestinians.



