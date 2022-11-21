92 children killed in Yemen between Jan. 1, Nov. 15: NGO

Ninety-two children died in Yemen between Jan. 1 and Nov. 15 due to the war, Save the Children said Sunday.

The international non-governmental organization issued the statement on the occasion of World Children's Day.

Save the Children said the number of children injured in the same period was 241.

One child was injured on average per day, it said, adding the conflict in Yemen is escalating and the warring parties were asked to prevent attacks and violence against civilians.

Pointing out that the deaths were due to war conditions, the statement did not provide information on the causes of death of the children.

The Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen have been in control of the capital Sana'a and some regions since September 2014. Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia have been supporting the Yemeni government against the Houthis since March 2015.