Hamas calls on UN to criminalize Israeli violations against children

Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Sunday called on the United Nations to criminalize Israeli violations against Palestinian children.

Sunday, Nov. 20 marks World Children's Day, which commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of the Rights of the Child in 1959.

"The UN marks World Children's Day at a time when the suffering of Palestinian children continues, facing all types of crimes by the Israeli war machine and its racist policy," Hamas said in a statement.

The Palestinian group called on the UN and all human rights groups to prosecute Israeli leaders as war criminals and list Israel as a violator of children's rights in conflict zones.

According to figures from the Prisoners Ministry in Gaza, Israel has detained nearly 50,000 Palestinian children since the 1967 war.