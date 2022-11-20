At least 8 dead after passenger bus overturns in Afghanistan

At least eight people died and 41 were wounded in a traffic accident in northern Afghanistan, local officials said on Sunday.



According to police, a passenger bus veered off the road and overturned in the river in the Khenjan district of Baghlan province on Saturday night. Children and women were among the victims.



The victims had been travelling from Kabul to Balkh province in the north, according to the provincial police spokesperson.



Some of those wounded were reported to be in critical condition .



Driver carelessness and brake failure were said to be the main causes of the incident.



Thousands of people die in Afghanistan every year due to poor road conditions, limited vehicle maintenance and reckless driving.

